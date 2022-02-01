UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $6.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00011308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00298261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.