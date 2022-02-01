Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $5.11. Urban One shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 105,704 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $279.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

