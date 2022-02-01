USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE USNA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.
In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,360 shares of company stock valued at $953,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
