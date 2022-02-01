USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USNA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,360 shares of company stock valued at $953,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.