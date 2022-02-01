USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $124.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.43 or 0.07159047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.99 or 1.00200796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053906 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

