Uwem Ukpong Sells 78,492 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 8,566,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,350. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,407,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
