Uwem Ukpong Sells 78,492 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 8,566,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,350. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,407,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.