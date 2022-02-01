UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $645.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.90 million to $708.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

