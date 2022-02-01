V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,736 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of V.F. worth $48,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 410.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

