Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.