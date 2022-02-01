Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.06-2.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

