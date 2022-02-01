Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.14

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.14 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 22029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,483,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

