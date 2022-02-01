Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,502,000 after acquiring an additional 90,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $92.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.