Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.18 and last traded at C$43.17. 99,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 265,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.96.

