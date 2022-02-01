Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 333,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,082. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50.

