Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

