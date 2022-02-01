Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 199,606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43,275.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 143,997 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

