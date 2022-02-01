Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. 9,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,907. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.