Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13,820.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

