Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

