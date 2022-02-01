Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.88

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 18903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

