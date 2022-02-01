Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $376,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.