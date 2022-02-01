Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lessened by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,898 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,623,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,675,000 after purchasing an additional 633,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,282. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

