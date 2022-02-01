VAULT Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00006356 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,925.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,692 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

