Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Up 9%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

