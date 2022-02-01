VeChain (VET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.74 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $178.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008631 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.