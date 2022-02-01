Velas Price Up 4% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $567.28 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,257,275,447 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.