Velo (VELO) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $55.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.77 or 0.07191724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.94 or 1.00095439 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.