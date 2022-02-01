Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

