Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.98 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $118,288.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

