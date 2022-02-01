Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.92 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Venus has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and $6.73 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00021024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.88 or 1.00017764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00522678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,034,597 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

