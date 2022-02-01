Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00100643 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.