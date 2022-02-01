Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $167.40 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00297339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,495,222,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

