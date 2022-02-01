VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $439,726.71 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $439,726.71 and approximately $83.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,540.26 or 1.00191857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00074637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00029948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00517065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,640,699 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

