Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

