Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.68

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.68 and last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 995016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

