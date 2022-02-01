Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRTX stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.66. 2,776,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,091. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.67.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.