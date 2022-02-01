Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385,798 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $343,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,566. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

