VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $39.82 million and $23,229.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,614,173 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

