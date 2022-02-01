Vesper (VSP) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Vesper has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $264,485.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00008803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,499,497 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.