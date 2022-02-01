Viacoin (VIA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

