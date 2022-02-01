ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.