VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CID stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
