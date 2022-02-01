VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CID stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

