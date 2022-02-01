Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 212.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 123,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,201,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 118,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

