Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

