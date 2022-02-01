Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

