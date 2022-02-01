Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

VC stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.