Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.47% of Vocera Communications worth $55,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -329.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

