Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,577,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,232,244 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Vodafone Group worth $441,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 460,358 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,659. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

