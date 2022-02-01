Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 180 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 180 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

