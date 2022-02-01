Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.92

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 7606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.10, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

