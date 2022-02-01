Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:IDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 70,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
